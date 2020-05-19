Parenting during a pandemic: One Cincinnati mom with an autoimmune disease will not be leaving home

Katie Hodge, who has type 1 diabetes, continues to stay inside and make masks with her children.

Many states are slowly reopening, but some residents are afraid to return to normal life because, for them, isolation is a matter of life or death. Katie Hodge, a stay-at-home mom in Cincinnati, has type 1 diabetes, putting her at high risk for infection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, Hodge felt like she could handle the stay-at-home order, since she is a SHAM. But as the weeks turned into months, she struggled.

"What a learning curve there’s been to entertaining my kids all day without being able to really go anywhere," Hodge says. As an avid sewer, to pass the time, she has been making masks with her kids.

To read more, click here.