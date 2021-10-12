New BIPOC Cohort tackles equality in the arts

The second BIPOC Leadership Circle has brought together 50 art and culture leaders from across the U.S. and Canada who are not only interested in showing their art, but also want to create an intentional space where “Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color are not merely focused on fixing problematic structures but are also focused on imagining and creating new leadership models that support their leadership practices and shift away from old paradigms,” says program co-leads Cloteal L. Horne and Nijeul X in a statement.
Virtual convenings spanning six months that began on Sept. 16 and will culminate on March 10, 2022.
This year’s cohort includes the performing and visual arts, arts councils, arts service organizations, and foundations. Crystian Wiltshire with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
has been chosen to represent a reimagining of structures, committed to uplifting and supporting communities and leaders of the global majority.