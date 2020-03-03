Miami University students work on a hypothetical restoration of the Terrace Plaza Hotel

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, March 03, 2020 | Source: Interiors + Sources

Urban and architectural regeneration is an emerging subject that reveals the current economic, social, production, and cultural situations reflected in a growing interest in restoring and recycling the old as opposed to building new.


In spring 2019, Miami University students set out to hypothetically restore the historic Terrace Plaza Hotel in downtown Cincinnati. They focused on reimagining and reinventing the interior spaces of the building, emphasizing the continuum from private realm to lobby to sidewalk to urban district.


