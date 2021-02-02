Local students participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

After their dad was hospitalized with COVID-19, Molly and Sam Hering (ages 14 and 12) agreed to participate in the Pfizer clinical trial at Children’s Hospital. Their dad recovered, but after nearly a year of zoom school and missed activities, they are both eager to return to pre-pandemic life.

They received their first shot shortly after Christmas and will receive a second one soon. Molly and Sam don’t know if they got a placebo or the actual vaccine but they are using an app to track their side effects: She had some nausea and headaches after she first got the shot, while he had a low fever.

To read more, click here.