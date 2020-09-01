Local resident receives first dose in a COVID-19 vaccine trial

UC Health and UC College of Medicine is one of about 90 sites selected across the country to participate in the COVE Trial. Licensed pharmacists will administer the vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 to volunteer participants and monitor its efficacy in eliciting an immune response that provides protection from COVID-19.

Both the study’s medical director, Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum, and resident Jarelle Marshall, who received the first dose, are proud to be part of the solution.

“We’re all in this together. We all want to get things back open and get back to as normal as possible,” says Marshall. “I try to always teach my son to walk the walk. You can say all these things and tell everybody something but to actually walk the walk and do what you say you’re going to do, and if you’re going to try to help people, you just do it.”