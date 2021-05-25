A variety of Cincinnati organizations are working together to address infant nutrition

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, May 25, 2021 | Source: EurekaAlert
Although pediatricians tell parents the importance of a healthy diet early in life, they don’t often tackle the disparities that make it difficult for some families to do so.

A new program — created by Cathy Stough, assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati's Department of Psychology — is working to change that.

The study initial study is expected to take two years and will involve about 30 community members along with Every Child Succeeds. The project will include families and communities in the development of the program through an advisory board involved in making decisions throughout the study, asking families and community members what the program should include and asking families who receive the program what they like and do not like about it.

