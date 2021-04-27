Female entrepreneurs grow small businesses and gardens

Christina Matthews never planned to become a florist, but after becoming a volunteer garden coordinator for Over-the-Rhine’s People’s Garden, she found her calling. With the help of a friend, she applied for — and won — a 10,000 grant from Grow Appalachia to help bring fresh fruits and vegetables to OTR and the surrounding neighborhood.
Her work in the garden inspired her to start The Flower Lady LLC., which sells floral crowns, installations, garlands, and more for any kind of event, and oversees the fresh flower décor in brick and mortar stores. She also offers gardening coaching for individuals.
Her work was recently recognized on a national level when she received a Made for More Small Business Award
, which includes a grant that will help her expand the People’s Garden in OTR.