Servall Electric and Workhorse are helping the city become more sustainable

Two local companies — Servall Electric and Workhorse — are working to make Cincinnati greener.
Servall, a residential, commercial, and industrial electric company that has served the tristate area for generations, is growing their business by installing EV charging stations around the city and slowly transitioning their fleet of trucks to electric vehicles, built by Workhorse.
Not only is this better for the environment, but it’s also easier on delivery drivers and the company’s profit margin, saving 75% of fuel costs in one day.
