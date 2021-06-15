Cincinnati-based Tom & Chee has gained a cult following

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, June 15, 2021 | Source: Eat This, Not That
Tom & Chee — which started as a pop-up tent in Fountain Square — has expanded to nine locations with three more planned after being featured on Man v. Food NationShark TankThe Chew, and other television shows.

In 2017, Restaurant Business noted that the sandwiches and soups had a “cult following.” That same year, GSR Brands (which also owns Gold Star Chili) acquired the company and evolved the basic grilled cheese concept to “protein-based melt sandwiches,” which helped them make it through the pandemic.

To read more, click here.  
 

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Related Tags

Cincinnati, Community Development, Dining + Nightlife, Economic Development, Entrepreneurship, Food + Drink, Jobs, Northern Kentucky, Regionalism, Startup 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.