Cincinnati-based Tom & Chee has gained a cult following

Tom & Chee — which started as a pop-up tent in Fountain Square — has expanded to nine locations with three more planned after being featured on Man v. Food Nation
, Shark Tank
, The Chew
, and other television shows.
In 2017, Restaurant Business
noted that the sandwiches and soups had a “cult following.” That same year, GSR Brands (which also owns Gold Star Chili) acquired the company and evolved the basic grilled cheese concept to “protein-based melt sandwiches,” which helped them make it through the pandemic.
.