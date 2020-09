In March, just before the pandemic, Cincinnati’s City Council was preparing to vote on whether or not to do away with single-use plastic bags. Last Thursday, the council voted 7-1 to instate the ban, starting on Jan. 1, 2021, and joining 400 cities and eight states that have already enacted similar laws.

There’s also a new clause that allows the ban to be lifted during states of emergency, like the one in effect during the current pandemic.