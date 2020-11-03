Cincinnati City Council authorizes spending $275,000 for three programs focused on reducing violence

Hope Dudley, Founder of UCanSpeakForMe, lost her son to gun violence in 2007. Dudley shows the gathering a pack of cards with pictures of victims of unsolved homicides. The cards are distributed to area prisons. Provided

Three programs in Cincinnati dedicated to reducing violence in the city will receive funding from the $1 million included in this year’s budget for the “Community Safety Response Program.”

The police department’s "Victims Assistance Liaison/Cincinnati Citizens Respect Our Witnesses Unit," which provides services to all victims of crime who are cooperating in investigations, will be receiving $235,000. That money will be used to fund part-time staff and provide stipends for college interns who assist with the program.

Two other organizations — UCanSpeakForMe and Ennis Tait Ministries — will receive $20,000 each for their work on violence reduction.