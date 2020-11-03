Cincinnati City Council authorizes spending $275,000 for three programs focused on reducing violence

Three programs in Cincinnati dedicated to reducing violence in the city will receive funding from the $1 million included in this year’s budget for the “Community Safety Response Program.”
The police department’s "Victims Assistance Liaison/Cincinnati Citizens Respect Our Witnesses Unit," which provides services to all victims of crime who are cooperating in investigations, will be receiving $235,000. That money will be used to fund part-time staff and provide stipends for college interns who assist with the program.
Two other organizations — UCanSpeakForMe and Ennis Tait Ministries — will receive $20,000 each for their work on violence reduction.