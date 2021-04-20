Local chef Liz Rogers is taking her Creamalicious ice cream nationwide

Chef Liz Rogers has been trying to break into national retailers for three years. Although she has been rejected by Walmart multiple times, the company’s recent commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion motivated her to try again.
It was worth the effort. Starting this month, seven flavors of Blissfully Southern Creamalicious Artisan Ice Cream will be available nationwide
, with new blends on the horizon.
Rogers started the brand in 2014, inspired by the soul food recipes passed down by the woman in her Southern family. Each flavor has an origin story, an affirmation, and is named for the family member who inspired it.
“Creamalicious is as much about the history of soul food as it is about the artisanal flavors," Rogers says. "Historically, red velvet cake was a celebration cake served on Emancipation Day, or Juneteenth. The color symbolizes the bloodshed of the lives lost during enslavement.”