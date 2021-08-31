Two WWII exhibits come through town depicting lost art during the Nazi regime

Through October 3, the Cincinnati Art Museum will host Paintings, Politics and the Monuments Men: the Berlin Masterpieces in America
. The exhibition reveals how 14 U.S. museums found themselves caught up in a “morally dubious” government venture that involved recovering 202 important works of art discovered hidden by Nazis in salt mines.
Previously, CAM displayed Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art
, which is currently on display at New York’s Jewish Museum. Both exhibits highlight the complex nature of artwork looted by the Nazis during WWII, and efforts made to recover and restore them.