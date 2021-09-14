“Reset: Towards a New Commons,” an exhibition coming to NYC, will have a redesign of Cincinnati

The Center for Architecture in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village recently announced an upcoming exhibition that showcases proposals for new ways of living collaboratively.
Reset: Towards a New Commons
will feature visions of a more connected future through case studies developed by four select teams
. A group of New York architects submitted and will present “Decolonizing Suburbia,” a hypothetical reconfiguration of Cincinnati.
The curators explant that it helps people envision a new way of living, and “considers how spaces may be designed for all, addressing the need for barrier-free environments and practices rooted in Universal Design.”