“Reset: Towards a New Commons,” an exhibition coming to NYC, will have a redesign of Cincinnati

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, September 14, 2021 | Source: The Architect’s Newspaper
The Center for Architecture in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village recently announced an upcoming exhibition that showcases proposals for new ways of living collaboratively.

Reset: Towards a New Commons will feature visions of a more connected future through case studies developed by four select teams. A group of New York architects submitted and will present “Decolonizing Suburbia,” a hypothetical reconfiguration of Cincinnati.

The curators explant that it helps people envision a new way of living, and “considers how spaces may be designed for all, addressing the need for barrier-free environments and practices rooted in Universal Design.”

