Throughout the 2020 fiscal year, Ralphs and Food 4 Less, both owned by Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., donated nearly $5 million and 9.8 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations in California.



“Zero Hunger/Zero Waste is shaping the local discussion around how to end hunger and eliminate waste across the country,” said John Votava, director of corporate affairs for Ralphs, in a prepared statement.



