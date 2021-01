The exhibit will feature historic footwear involving shoes tied to the subjects of labor activism, suffrage, and the sexual revolution. Provided

Between February 27 and June 6, the Taft Museum will feature more than 100 shoes belonging to the Stuart Weitzman Collection of Historic Shoes.

The exhibit, “Walk This Way,” will feature historic footwear involving shoes tied to the subjects of labor activism, suffrage, and the sexual revolution. Visitors will see silk boudoir shoes created for the 1867 Paris Exposition and early 1940s leather spectator pumps signed by the New York Yankees, among other selections.