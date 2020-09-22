VA Medical Centers across the country are helping during the pandemic

The Freestore Foodbank has helped many in need during the pandemic. Provided

Social determents of health for veterans — including access to housing, jobs, and transportation — have gotten worse during the pandemic. Across the country, local organizations are partnering with VA Medical Centers to provide support.

Cincinnati is no exception. Our medical center partnered with the Freestore Foodbank to provide more than 10,000 meals to veterans and their families.

“Food insecurity is often a difficult conversation to have with our proud veterans who have a difficult time accepting help,” said Dr. Sara M. Krzywkowski-Mohn, Cincinnati VAMC. “Team members can immediately access the food pantry. They can fill several bags of nutritious non-perishable foodstuffs and help the veteran and his family that day.”



