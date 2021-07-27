Cincinnati Distilling wins five awards during the 2021 U.S. Open Whiskey & Spirits Championship

Although the 2021 2021 U.S. Open Whiskey & Spirits Championship was delayed because of COVID, for Cincinnati Distillery, it was worth the wait.
The winning categories were Top Five Whiskey Distilleries (Cincinnati Distilling, No. 2) Rye Whiskey (silver, Cincinnati Rye Whiskey–Cincinnati Distilling); Cinnamon Whiskey (Fire Brigade Cinnamon Whiskey, Cincinnati Distilling, gold); Whiskey Anything Goes (Honey Whiskey, Cincinnati Distilling, Bronze); and Whiskey Aged in Beer Barrels (Stout Cask Finished Bourbon, Cincinnati Distilling, Silver).
To read the full list of winners, click here
