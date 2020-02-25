UC students advance to the final round of the Urban Land Institute’s Hines Student Competition

The 18th annual Urban Land Institute (ULI) Hines Student Urban Design Competition asked colleges across the country to submit creative ideas for an area in midtown Miami, Fla., to create a thriving, mixed-use neighborhood around a commuter train station.



Five University of Cincinnati students advanced to the final round with the LIFELINE, which integrates a dense, mixed-use district with a cultural corridor on top of a new Tri-Rail station, plus a food distribution hub to create a sense of place throughout the community.



UC’s project was one of four finalists chosen out of 113 entries. The final round of the competition is in April, where the winning team will receive a $50,000 prize.