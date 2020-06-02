Two UC students developed an interactive dashboard to keep tabs on the coronavirus pandemic

Benjamin Wissel, a student at the UC College of Medicine’s Medical Scientist Training Program, and Pieter-Jan Van Camp, MD, a doctorate trainee in the Biomedical Informatics Graduate course, cultivated the COVID-19 Watcher in the spring when there was no way to track area data.

The interactive dashboard features information coming from the Cincinnati region, along with 188 metropolis in the nation. The COVID-19 Watcher displays data from every county and 188 metropolitan areas in the country. Features of the dashboard include ranking of the worst affected areas and auto-generating plots that depict temporal changes in testing capacity, cases, and deaths. It can also provide the public with real-time updates of outbreaks in their area.