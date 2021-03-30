University of Cincinnati invents drones for telehealth

A new drone
from the University of Cincinnati, which is still in development, has cameras and a display screen to allow patients to communicate with healthcare professionals from within their own homes.
The multidisciplinary team at UC says they hope the drone can bridge some of the digital divide that has been both highlighted and exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.
"Patients with limited access to transportation may benefit from telehealth sessions and delivery, aiding in reducing health disparities," said Victoria Wangia-Anderson, a professor of health informatics in UC's College of Allied Health Sciences.