In 2019, Turner Construction, ENR’s Midwest contractor for 2020, reported 2.99 billion in revenue from an 11-state region.

But ENR chose the company — which restored Union Terminal — for their leadership in the construction of digital infrastructure, historic reconstruction and preservation, as well as its community outreach efforts. Last year, the employees at the Indianapolis office volunteered at 24 separate places for a combined 680 hours of service to the community.