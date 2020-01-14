Transform raises nearly $30,000 thanks to a retweet from Seth Meyers

Transform, the local organization that helps transgender children ages 6–18 is outgrowing its basement space in OTR and is raising money for a new location. Thanks to a celebrity retweet from late-night talk show host Seth Meyers, they were able to raise nearly $30,000 as of January 9th, which will not only help them expand, but will also allow them to provide clothing for older clients as well.



“We’ve kind of become a community center for these kids and their parents. They keep coming back, they want to stay and they want to hang out. I didn't expect this at all,” Tristan Vaught, one of Transform’s three co-founders, told ABC News. “We’ve always said we're here to help you get started on your journey to be authentically you. But what we found is that really it's about making that community.”