Pendleton Street Photography features “The Masks We Wear”

Last Friday, Jens Rosenkrantz, Jr., the owner of Pendleton Street Photography, unveiled the gallery’s latest exhibition: “The Masks We Wear.”

“As people say, if you don't like wearing a mask, you're definitely not going to like being on a ventilator,” he says.

Sara Vance Waddell, an art collector and philanthropist who is supporting local artists by buying their mask creations, inspired Rosenkrantz, so he reached out to ask if she’d share her collection. The exhibition runs through Sept. 10 and features work inspired by Mexico, London, West Africa, and Cuba.