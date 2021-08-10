“Runner’s World” recommends Flying Pig Marathon as a must-run fall race

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | Source: Runner’s World
This year’s Flying Pig Marathon will be the 23rd in Cincinnati. Although the 22nd was virtual in 2020 and delayed this year, runners from around the country are planning to line up for the late-October race.

In a recent Runner’s World article, The Pig was cited as a must-run fall race for a variety of reasons: entertainment (local music, an accordion player, and themed cheer squads); breathtaking views of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky; and pig-themed stations along the way (Hog Wash and the Greased Pig); and great swag bags.

