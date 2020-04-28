Taft’s Brewing Company gives back to unemployed staff with a new beer

Love in the Tub, a peanut butter mocha pie stout, is now available in stores and at Taft’s Brewing Company locations. Proceeds from this brew will go directly to the Taft’s team relief fund to assist current out-of-work staffers, who are featured on the cans in a unique mosaic style.

“Our team means everything to us. This unique and delicious beer will be a great way to raise more money for our relief fund to help in these unprecedented, challenging times," says Dave Kassling, managing partner at Taft’s.

