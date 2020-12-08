“The Simpsons” characters travel to Cincinnati

The Skyline in Clifton was recently featured on an episode of "The Simpsons." Provided

On the November 29th episode of “The Simpsons,” Principal Skinner and Superintendent Chalmers took a road trip to Cincinnati for an education convention and some Skyline. The producers chose the iconic Clifton location and everything was accurate — except the large bowls of chili.

"Oh my God, those bowls are HUGE!" Executive Producer Matt Selman said in a recent phone interview. Selman, a self-proclaimed “chili dog connoisseur,” has never been to Cincinnati but did have some Skyline shipped to the staff, and while it wasn’t entirely well-received, he enjoyed it and hopes to visit the Clifton location one day.

Selman also incorporated another one of his local favorites into the episode — theme music from “WKRP.”