Despite the pandemic, this European-based company is expanding to North America, bringing more jobs to the region.

By early 2022, Hamilton’s Enterprise Park will house a state-of-the-art, 350,000-square-foot facility that will create 64 new jobs for Ohioans. This is the first North American production plant for Saica Group, which develops and produces recycled paper for corrugated board.

When researching sites, Cincinnati stood out because of our experienced and talented workforce, the concentration of manufacturing, and proximity to other Midwestern clients.

