Ryan Morgan, owner of Sixteen Bricks bakery, is one of America’s “best bread wizards”

When Ryan Morgan first took over his family business in 2011, he thought they had the worst bread he’d had in his life. But his prior job was a mechanic, so he wasn’t sure how to fix it.



In the March issue of Esquire, writer Jeff Gordinier details Morgan’s path from fixing cars to fixing his family’s bread. He started with his roots, by repairing the machines in the bakery that seemed to be falling apart and moved on to researching techniques to make the best bread.



When he started, he had 12 customers. Now he has 200 clients around the country.