Two Cincinnati breweries receive national recognition

During the 2019 Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, two local breweries received recognition. Rhinegeist was named the Craft Brewery of the Year for its rapid growth over the past six years, producing more than 100,000 barrels, and Fifty West was named one of six “Rising Stars,” emerging craft beer companies to watch in the future.



Fifty West, which opened in 2012, was recognized for its successful growth in an increasingly competitive business climate and rapidly changing industry.



