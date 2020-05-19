Cincinnati Red’s catcher Tucker Barnhart supports local businesses, first responders

When Major League Baseball’s spring training came to a halt on March 12 because of the pandemic, Cincinnati Red’s catcher Tucker Barnhart turned his love of food into a way to support local restaurants and those working on the front lines.

Each week, on Takeout Thursday, he alternates between buying gift cards from Zionsville, Ind., restaurants (where he lives) as well as gift cards from Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky establishments. He gives them to various organizations, including first responders, hospitals, and the Boys & Girls Club.

