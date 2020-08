After listening to Fox News and CNN discuss skyrocketing unemployment rates across the country, Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox decided to do something about it.

His company, Black Tie Moving, which is described as a luxury service with celebrities, athletes, and musicians as clients, has locations in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Nashville. LeVox is offering jobs to anyone in those cities who have either lost jobs, want to earn extra money with a second job, or is a veteran looking for work.