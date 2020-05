Mount Airy Skills Park is one of three local trails to receive funds. Provided

The Outride Fund's mission is to empower local communities to launch a variety of youth cycling initiatives nationwide. For spring 2020, 24 matching grants have been awarded, committing more than $149,000 to bike paths and trail projects.

Locally, the fund gave $10,000 to three trail projects: Mount Airy Skills Park, International Mountain Bicycling Association, and Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance.