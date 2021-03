Over the past year, many companies have figured out how much work can be done remotely. A new campaign — Ohio is for Leaders — capitalizes on this with billboards in major cities like Seattle and New York.In Seattle, they say, “Live where you can actually save for a rainy day.” In Times Square, passersby are asked to look up “Cost of living in Ohio vs NYC.”One thing is clear: Ohio’s communities are ready to welcome fresh voices and new faces into the job market.