Kroger launches “Noshtalgia” podcast featuring food trends for 2020

Danielle Kartes, cookbook author, food stylist, and TV personality, is hosting "Noshtalgia," Kroger's new podcast. The show will focus on five food trends for 2020 — 'nowstalgia," which discusses flavors reminiscent of Karte's childhood; "food as medicine" to address nutrition and prevention; "flexitarian foods" for people interested in exploring a partial vegan diet; "global flavors" from around the world; and "food for good," focused on sustainability.



The podcast is available on Apple, Google, and Kroger.com.