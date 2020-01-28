Kroger launches “Noshtalgia” podcast featuring food trends for 2020

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | Source: Progressive Grocer

Danielle Kartes, cookbook author, food stylist, and TV personality, is hosting "Noshtalgia," Kroger's new podcast. The show will focus on five food trends for 2020 — 'nowstalgia," which discusses flavors reminiscent of Karte's childhood; "food as medicine" to address nutrition and prevention; "flexitarian foods" for people interested in exploring a partial vegan diet; "global flavors" from around the world; and "food for good," focused on sustainability.

The podcast is available on Apple, Google, and Kroger.com.

Read more articles by Soapbox Staff.

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.