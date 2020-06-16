North Avondale resident featured in “Voices for Change” series

Local artists John Lanzador, an artist, painted messages of hope, justice, and community on the boarded-up windows of MiCA 12/v. Provided

John Lanzador, a North Avondale resident, is featured in Spectrum 1’s first “Voices for Change” video, a series that will include activists, leaders, and community members sharing what bought them to action.

The goal is to address discrimination head-on to create a more just world. For his part, Lanzador, an artist, painted messages of hope, justice, and community on the boarded-up windows of MiCA 12/v, which was damaged during the protests shortly after reopening. Other residents, inspired to help, have reached out to him.

To see the video, click here.