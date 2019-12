The New Riff Bottled in Bond Rye was voted 17th best in the country by "Whiskey Advocate."

New Riff Distilling in Newport made Whiskey Advocate’s list of “Top 20 Whiskeys in 2019.” The rankings are based on quality, value, and availability, and are selected through blind taste testings.



The New Riff Bottled in Bond Rye was No. 17 on the list, chosen for complex and compelling aromas and flavors that develop beautifully in the glass, creating a herbaceous, nutty, chocolate-rich finish.