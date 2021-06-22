Nehemiah’s unconventional hiring program slashes employee turnover, changes lives

In 2009, Nehemiah Manufacturing started with five employees. Now, it has nearly 200 with only a 15% turnover rate.
The key, especially in this market, is hiring ex-cons through their Second Chance program. When co-founder and CEO Dan Meyer started the company, his goal was to bring manufacturing jobs back to Cincinnati. After connecting with a local social services agency, Meyer learned that many ex-felons struggled to find work due to their criminal records.
Through the program, the company considers all candidates regardless of past work issues or substance abuse problems. The only factor they are concerned about is whether an applicant is ready and willing to work.
