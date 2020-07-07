Model Group plans to invest in Ft. Wayne, Ind. redevelopment plans

Cincinnati’s Model Group has already invested $3.2 million into Ft. Wayne’s historic business district, known as The Landing. Since the pandemic, businesses in that area along West Columbia Street have been struggling. Recently, the Allen County-Fort-Wayne Development trust acquired the properties on that street and will work to create a mixed-use site that will hopefully keep locals in business.

“We have been looking for additional development opportunities in Fort Wayne,” says Jason Chamlee, vice president of mixed-use development for Model Group, “and are excited to build off of the success of The Landing and continue the momentum and revitalization that is occurring downtown.”

