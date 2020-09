The Cincinnati Chamber started the Minority Business Accelerator to help Black-owned businesses open and thrive. Provided

Nearly two decades after the Minority Business Accelerator (MBA) task force was formed, the MBA has 40 African American and Hispanic firms, each earning more than $1 million in annual revenue.

Cincinnati succeeds in part because it has matched minority-owned supply companies with its top science and research companies, from Johnson & Johnson and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center to Proctor & Gamble.