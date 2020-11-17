Cincinnati Metro offers military veterans and active-duty personnel half-price fares on all rides

The Metro Veterans Program (MVP) is Cincinnati Metro’s way of thanking veterans, active-duty personnel, the National Guard, and Reserves.

Once veterans and military personnel sign up for the program and provide valid proof of veteran or active-duty status, they will receive an MVP card. This “tap and show” smart card will allow MVP participants to ride for half the fare.

“There are at least 54,000 veterans living in Hamilton County,” said Darryl Haley, Cincinnati Metro CEO and general manager, “and Metro wants each and every one of them to be able to access jobs, health care and any other services they need.”