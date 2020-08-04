Masch Masch, the famous stuffed Dalmatian, reunites with his owner

Jaydence Ronco of Madeira Beach, Fla., was finally reunited with his beloved dog. Provided

A small stuffed animal gained national attention after being left at a terminal in CVG. Airport employees immediately took to Facebook hoping to reunite the Dalmatian, who they nicknamed “Jet,” with his owner.

As the post gained in popularity and shares, they began documenting Jet’s masked adventures through the airport. He went out onto the tarmac, visited an airplane cockpit, tasted Graeter's Ice Cream, and helped out at the gate side desk.

The stuffed pup, whose real name is Masch Masch, was eventually reunited with his owner, 6-year-old Jaydence Ronco of Madeira Beach, Fla., who was given the dog by a judge on the day he was adopted.

