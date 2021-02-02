Local writer selected as one of 20 best storytellers of 2020

Mary Williams, a graduate of Hughes STEM High School and a junior at the University of Cincinnati, was selected as one of the 20 under 20 up-and-coming storytellers by Student Reporting Labs (SRL).

Williams, who is studying electronic media, has also been recognized in the past as 2019 SRL Journalist of the Year, and was a 2018 Gwen Ifill Fellow, producing pieces on the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, how a 3D-printed prosthetic hand gave a girl the gift of play and the history of enslaved people at Mount Vernon.

These young storytellers were selected because of their extraordinary work with PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs during the year’s life-changing events.