Marriott at RiverCenter completes multi-million-dollar renovation

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | Source: inForney

As travel starts to increase, the Cincinnati Marriot at RiverCenter completed a multi-million-dollar renovation. The downtown hotel, which has breathtaking views of the river and the skyline, now has updated guestrooms with new bedding, new flooring, and walk-in showers, among other things. It’s also within walking distance of the city’s food and beverage scene.

 

There’s also a new M Club and Marriott Greatroom where both business and leisure travelers can catch up on work, grab a quick bite to eat, or wind down at the end of the day.

 

There is also updated and expanded events and meeting spaces, an on-site fitness center and health and fitness club, and an indoor lap pool.

