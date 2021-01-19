Local man spends stimulus check to help the homeless

After receiving his most recent $600 stimulus check, Manuel Foggie decided he wanted to “pay his blessings forward. So he, along with his girlfriend, handed out handed out 200 spaghetti dinners, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and toiletries to homeless people in OTR, Avondale, and The Banks.

“Every day since this pandemic started, I haven’t missed a meal,” he says, “so I want to make sure people know that there’s other people out there thinking of them and want to help them out no matter what.”

