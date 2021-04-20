La Soupe fights hunger and food waste in Cincinnati

Soapbox Staff | Tuesday, April 20, 2021 | Source: Foodtank
In 2014, local chef Suzy DeYoung launched La Soupe, which partners with grocers, distributors, farmers, and restaurants who donate food that would otherwise go to waste and creates soup to feed people experiencing food insecurity.

Since opening, La Soupe has rescued 2 million pounds of food, donated 1,200 million servings to agencies, and produced 733,661 servings by local chefs since it opened. Although the pandemic has limited the amount of volunteers rescuing and distributing food, it has also increased demand for their services. But through their Community Kitchen Program, La Soupe has been able to work with restaurants throughout the city to increase their reach.

