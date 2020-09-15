EU’s shared transportation platform, BusUp, uses LISNR’s technology to enable contactless boarding

LISNR's ultrasonic data-over-sound technology enables proximity verification and contactless transactions for merchants, financial service providers, and mobility companies. Because of this, BusUp, a shared transportation platform in the EU, decided that this was a safer, more efficient solution to QR codes.

 

The innovative technology works without an internet connection, which is key, since BusUp provides services in areas such as Brazil and Peru that have less than stable connections.

 

