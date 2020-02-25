Kroger tests new “food prescription” program

The store's OptUP mobile app to help users track their health goals. Provided

Cincinnati-based Kroger stores have launched a new “food prescription” program that will help shoppers design — and stick with — specific dietary plans recommended by medical professionals.



In-store nutritionists will tailor the plans to each customer’s budget, level of cooking, and lifestyle, and will also involve the store’s OptUP mobile app to help users track their health goals.

“We find that a lot of physicians give difficult-to-follow nutrition advice,” says Bridget Wojciak, nutrition expert at Kroger.

And that becomes very difficult for a patient to understand and implement.”