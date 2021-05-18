Kroger works to eliminate waste, support entrepreneurs, and offer fresh, affordable food

Kroger recently announced that they would ban plastic bags
starting June 1. But that’s not the only thing the grocery giant is accomplishing in 2021: They recently released a Small Business Resource Guide
to help brands and producers build and grow their retail partnerships.
The guide falls under Kroger’s “Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” plan, developed to spur change in workplaces and communities by supporting, mentoring, promoting, and cultivating diverse-owned enterprises across its operations.
The company also recently launched the Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator
, a business incubator for fresh food and related suppliers that aims to discover new U.S. growers and producers to help expand the supermarket’s fresh departments.
The accelerator will be held in Cincinnati in August, and suppliers can apply to join through May 31.