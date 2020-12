Kings Island Camp Cedar, a $27 million development, is under construction on more than 50 acres of land in Warren County.

The luxury outdoor resort will have 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces, with plans to add an additional 100 cottages. Other planned amenities include family and adult pools, an indoor/outdoor restaurant, Peanuts character appearances and meals, and shopping.

Camp Cedar will likely open in spring of 2021